More Tennessee Students Are Turning to Online Fundraising for Help With Tuition

GoFundMe, the DIY online fundraising platform, says that Tennessee students collected $1.3 million in tuition and education-related donations on their website last year for higher education.Today, the fundraising giant officially launched their college fundraising hub on their website that will offer guidelinees for students seeking to fundraise all or some of their college tuition. It also serves to match potential donors with students.According to the Institute for College Access and Debt, 60 percent of Tennessee students graduate from a public or non-profit university with student loan debt averaging more than $26,000 per student.That's a four percent increase in student debt amounts from 2015 for some of Tennessee's largest universities, including the University of Memphis.According to GoFundMe's national data, 130,000 individual campaigns have raised $60 million in tuition and other education-related expenses from more than 850,000 donors in the last three years alone.