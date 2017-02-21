TDOT Hosts PG-Rated Highway Safety Message Contest

click to enlarge
-
Tennessee Department of Transportation
If you do any interstate traveling in and out of Memphis, you've likely noticed our state is #blessed with more flavorful public transportation warnings than other states.
And if you've wondered who the lucky government employee is that gets paid to write cheeky highway safety sentiments, that question has been, at least, partially answered. The mystery author is actually, at times, found among the good people of Tennessee.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is sponsoring a "Safety Message Contest", and you can vote on the final selections here
. The winner of the safety message popularity contest will see their best efforts and punchy safety messages displayed across Tennessee.
Last year's winner was, "Turn signals, the original instant messaging."
This year, submissions have taken a turn for the racier. Personal favorites at The Memphis Flyer
include:
- Do your duty — seatbelt your booty!
- Nice headlights! Turn yours on — during rain or fog.
- Speeding can lead to...skid marks.
- Be kind — don't ride — my behind.
Voters have until Tuesday, March 7, at 4:30 to make their selection. Please do not vote while driving.