New Beer and Liquor License at Memphis Airport Means You Can Get Crunk at Your Gate

If you've ever had the urge to start drinking while waiting for your flight at the Memphis International Airport, then you're in luck.Starting March 1, the airport's new beer and liquor license will allow travelers to purchase alcoholic beverages from bars and restaurants within the airport and take them to-go for consumption in the concourse. The beverages will be poured into cups from the bar or restaurant of purchase that will identify what drink it is and where it was purchased.You still cannot walk through security with your own booze, but you can load up at the gate before the flight home to be with your family during the holidays. Whether or not you are allowed to carry your adult beverage on the plane is individual to each airline policy.The Memphis and Shelby County Airport Authority president and CEO, Scott Brockman, said the agency is "pleased to be able to offer our customers this added convenience while they wait for their flight".Over 4 million passed through MEM last year, the first year numbers have passed the 4 million mark since 2013, the last year the airport served as a hub for Delta.