Task Force Wants Your Opinion on Riverfront

click to enlarge John Branston

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s Riverfront Task Force (RFT) wants to know what you think of the riverfront and what you’d like to see there as the group has launched a new online survey Strickland launched the task force last month to guide the next stage of development for the riverfront. The move came after the Riverfront Development Corp. (RDC) hired Studio Gang, a Chicago-based consulting firm specializing in “architecture, urbanism, interiors, and exhibitions” to develop the “Riverfront Concept Plan.”That plan will come thanks to donations from the Hyde Family Foundation and the Kresge Foundation. But those donations come with promises that the RDC will raise $350,000 to implement portions of the plan and that the city of Memphis sign on as a plan partner.The task force’s survey was announced Tuesday. It asks basic questions like — How often do you visit the riverfront and how do you get there? What needs the most improvement on the riverfront? The task force’s survey also asks participants’ age, ZIP code, and race.The survey specifically asks what participants think of the area’s green space, access to the river, Mud Island access, parking, historical landmarks, access to Downtown and nearby attractions, family areas, current festivals, outdoor activities, safety, and landscape.“Our riverfront is one of our most important, significant, and historic assets,” reads a quote from Strickland on the page. “It is crucially important that we create an interconnected riverfront that reflects our community as a whole and showcases Memphis to the world."The page also includes a full list of those on the Riverfront Task Force . Here they are:• Task Force Chairman:, special counsel to the mayor of Memphis Jim Strickland, District 7 representative and chairman of the Memphis City Council, director of community and alumni engagement, Leadership Memphis, senior fellow, American Cities Practice, Kresge Foundation, chairman, Riverfront Development Corp., grants and partnerships, city of Memphis, president and CEO, Memphis In May International Festival, president and CEO, Memphis Convention & Visitors Bureau, program associate, Innovate Memphis, president, Downtown Neighborhood Association, former executive director, Shelby Farms Park Conservancy, District 1 representative, Memphis City Council, president, Downtown Memphis Commission, vice president, AutoZone, program director for Livable Communities, Hyde Family Foundations, vice president of community engagement, Memphis Grizzlies; executive director, Memphis Grizzlies Foundation, director, city of Memphis Division of Housing and Community Development