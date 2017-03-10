Meet the Resistance: ACLU Hosts 'Resistance Training' Saturday

click to enlarge
ACLU
The People Power logo.
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is hoping to organize “the mass resistance to President (Donald) Trump’s bankrupt policies” with a nationwide meeting Saturday that includes three events in Memphis.
The organization will hold a “Resistance Training” town hall meeting in Miami. The event will also launch a new platform for the organization called “People Power.” The ACLU will livestream that launch event and the training to communities across the country.
“With a nationwide presence through our 50-plus state affiliates, the ACLU is well positioned to take on the incredible responsibility of grassroots organizing coast to coast,” Faiz Shakir, the ACLU’s national political director, said in a February blog post. “This type of program is new for us at ACLU, but it is necessary if we are going to overcome the Trump administration’s attempts to curtail civil rights and eventually advance a 21st century civil liberties agenda.”
Watch parties for Saturday’s event — billed as “People Power Action Events” — are planned across the country in homes, community centers, restaurants, and more.
Three events are planned for Memphis, including the Trolley Stop Market, The Caritas Village, and a private residence on Minden. Events are also planned in rural parts of West Tennessee, including Martin, Ridgley, and Ripley.
The ACLU promises the event will “promote ideas for action to defend sanctuary cities, resist deportation raids, oppose the Muslim Ban, maintain Planned Parenthood funding,” and more.
For more information or to find an event go to the People Power website.
Red dots mark the locations of Saturday's ACLU events across Tennessee.