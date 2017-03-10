Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, March 10, 2017

Meet the Resistance: ACLU Hosts 'Resistance Training' Saturday

Posted By on Fri, Mar 10, 2017 at 10:57 AM

click to enlarge The People Power logo. - ACLU
  • ACLU
  • The People Power logo.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is hoping to organize “the mass resistance to President (Donald) Trump’s bankrupt policies” with a nationwide meeting Saturday that includes three events in Memphis.

The organization will hold a “Resistance Training” town hall meeting in Miami. The event will also launch a new platform for the organization called “People Power.” The ACLU will livestream that launch event and the training to communities across the country.

“With a nationwide presence through our 50-plus state affiliates, the ACLU is well positioned to take on the incredible responsibility of grassroots organizing coast to coast,” Faiz Shakir, the ACLU’s national political director, said in a February blog post. “This type of program is new for us at ACLU, but it is necessary if we are going to overcome the Trump administration’s attempts to curtail civil rights and eventually advance a 21st century civil liberties agenda.”

Watch parties for Saturday’s event — billed as “People Power Action Events” — are planned across the country in homes, community centers, restaurants, and more.

Three events are planned for Memphis, including the Trolley Stop Market, The Caritas Village, and a private residence on Minden. Events are also planned in rural parts of West Tennessee, including Martin, Ridgley, and Ripley.

The ACLU promises the event will “promote ideas for action to defend sanctuary cities, resist deportation raids, oppose the Muslim Ban, maintain Planned Parenthood funding,” and more.

For more information or to find an event go to the People Power website.

click to enlarge Red dots mark the locations of Saturday's ACLU events across Tennessee. - ACLU
  • ACLU
  • Red dots mark the locations of Saturday's ACLU events across Tennessee.

Related Stories

Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

The Sex Issue 2017

The Sex Issue 2017

click here to see more »

© 1996-2017

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation