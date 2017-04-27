Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, April 27, 2017

Contemporary Media Inc. Hires Michael Donahue

Posted By on Thu, Apr 27, 2017 at 4:00 PM

Contemporary Media, Inc. has announced that the company has hired former Commercial Appeal writer and columnist, Michael Donahue. The official press release:

Contemporary Media Inc., publishers of the Memphis Flyer, Memphis magazine, Memphis Parent, and Inside Memphis Business, are pleased to announce the hiring of long-time Memphis journalist Michael Donahue.
click to enlarge Michael Donahue
  • Michael Donahue


Donahue began his career in 1975 at the now-defunct Memphis Press-Scimitar and moved to The Memphis Commercial Appeal in 1984, where he wrote about food and dining, music, and covered social events until earlier this year. He has received Hall of Fame and Distinguished Graduate honors from his alma maters, Christian Brothers High School and the University of Memphis.

Donahue will write for the Flyer, Memphis magazine, and Inside Memphis Business.

"We are pleased to have been able to bring such a skilled, veteran Memphis journalist on board to CMI," said Publisher and CEO Kenneth Neill. "And we look forward to fully utilizing Michael's many talents in both our print and digital products."

