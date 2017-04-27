Contemporary Media Inc. Hires Michael Donahue

click to enlarge Michael Donahue

Contemporary Media, Inc. has announced that the company has hired formerwriter and columnist, Michael Donahue. The official press release:Contemporary Media Inc., publishers of themagazine,, and, are pleased to announce the hiring of long-time Memphis journalist Michael Donahue.Donahue began his career in 1975 at the now-defunctand moved toin 1984, where he wrote about food and dining, music, and covered social events until earlier this year. He has received Hall of Fame and Distinguished Graduate honors from his alma maters, Christian Brothers High School and the University of Memphis.Donahue will write for themagazine, and"We are pleased to have been able to bring such a skilled, veteran Memphis journalist on board to CMI," said Publisher and CEO Kenneth Neill. "And we look forward to fully utilizing Michael's many talents in both our print and digital products."