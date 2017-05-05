Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Friday, May 5, 2017

Teller Admits to Taking Over $200,000 from Bank

Posted By on Fri, May 5, 2017 at 1:09 PM

A lead bank teller who had been stealing money from the First Citizens National Bank in 2009 pled guilty to felony theft over $60,000, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.

The 37-year-old woman who had access to the bank's vault and accounting systems, admitted to walking out of the bank with concealed cash amounting to $266,000 over a three-month period between October and December 2009.

After an external audit at the end of that year showed a discrepancy in the balance and traced the missing  funds to the teller's computer records with the help of the bank security video, a further investigation proved that the teller had secretly removed amounts ranging from $2,000 to $100,000 more than a half dozen times in the three month period.

Following the guilty plea, she was sentenced to eight years in prison, however she will be on probation but must serve 48 days in prison on weekends, while making monthly restitution payments of $200.





