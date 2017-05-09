Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Tuesday, May 9, 2017

Solar Panels to be Installed in Frayser

Posted By on Tue, May 9, 2017 at 1:18 PM

click to enlarge The project will use panels similar to the ones above at the Agricenter International, but the installation will be twice the size. - MLGW
  • MLGW
  • The project will use panels similar to the ones above at the Agricenter International, but the installation will be twice the size.
Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) is one of seven local power companies in the Tennessee Valley to be awarded a solar generation project through the Tennessee Valley Authority's (TVA) Distributed Solar Solutions pilot program.

The project involves the installation and operation of a two-megawatt direct current solar panel at Nike's North America Logistics Campus in Frayser, which will be funded, built, owned, and operated by the Nashville-based Silicon Ranch Corporation. 

Set to begin generating power in 2018, the solar panels will connect with MLGW's electric distribution grid and provide approximately 3.7 million kilowatt-hours of electricity per year— enough to power 242 average households annually.

"MLGW is pleased to collaborate with NIKE and Silicon Ranch in the construction of a large solar array in Memphis," said MLGW president and CEO Jerry Collins Jr. "This project demonstrates the benefits of public-private partnerships to meet growing interest in renewable power options. We are excited to take a leadership role in increasing the amount of green energy in the region."

Related Stories

Email
Share

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

  • Memphis' "Summer of Fear"

    Thirty-seven years ago this week, Memphis became a city in fear. In the late summer of 1969, a cold-blooded killer stalked the streets, and over a period of 28 days, police made one grisly discovery after another. In the end, the slayer was captured after a wild chase by a posse of ordinary citizens. After his arrest, George Howard Putt told reporters, “I’d do it all again.” The murder spree began on the afternoon of August 14, 1969 ...
    • by Michael Finger
    • Mar 16, 2016

  • Opinion: Conservancy Controls Greensward

    • by Toby Sells
    • Jan 20, 2016

  • Digital Greensward Campaign Seeks to 'Cage the Zoo'

    • by Toby Sells
    • Mar 4, 2016

People who saved…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

The Sex Issue 2017

The Sex Issue 2017

click here to see more »

© 1996-2017

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation