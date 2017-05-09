Solar Panels to be Installed in Frayser

click to enlarge MLGW

The project will use panels similar to the ones above at the Agricenter International, but the installation will be twice the size.

Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) is one of seven local power companies in the Tennessee Valley to be awarded a solar generation project through the Tennessee Valley Authority's (TVA) Distributed Solar Solutions pilot program.The project involves the installation and operation of a two-megawatt direct current solar panel at Nike's North America Logistics Campus in Frayser, which will be funded, built, owned, and operated by the Nashville-based Silicon Ranch Corporation.Set to begin generating power in 2018, the solar panels will connect with MLGW's electric distribution grid and provide approximately 3.7 million kilowatt-hours of electricity per year— enough to power 242 average households annually."MLGW is pleased to collaborate with NIKE and Silicon Ranch in the construction of a large solar array in Memphis," said MLGW president and CEO Jerry Collins Jr. "This project demonstrates the benefits of public-private partnerships to meet growing interest in renewable power options. We are excited to take a leadership role in increasing the amount of green energy in the region."