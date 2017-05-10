Memphis in May Announces 901Fest Lineup

click to enlarge

Memphis in May has announced the entertainment and activities lineup for the May 27th 901Fest, which will cap this year's MIM festivities. The official press release:

Serving as a celebratory cap to the city’s most festive month, on Saturday, May 27, 2017, 901Fest returns for its second year to once again exalt everything that makes Memphis wonderful - food, music, merchandise, and people. We love all things Memphis and 901Fest will showcase many of our city’s most positive elements in one day at one festival with live 901-based entertainment on multiple stages, local area artists, local food & beverages, an airshow, and a 901-themed Fireworks Finale!

As at last year’s event, this Festival will be filled with family-friendly activities; from cornhole, to Zorb, to painting a mobile mural on a 45’ bus, to an interactive Water on Wheels unit sponsored by the University of Memphis. Of course, it’s not a Memphis event without great local music, and the lineup is fantastic once again!

The Orion 901Rocks stage will feature acts such as The Band CAMINO, Star & Micey, Drew Erwin, and Kyndle McMahan; the 901Beats stage will have Da Mafia 6ix, Hippy Soul, THE PRVLG, and Unapologetic. On the AutoZone 901Arts stage, you’ll find Opera Memphis, the New Ballet Ensemble, STAX Music Academy, the School of Rock, Sebastian Cameron with a spoken word performance, and a storytelling session with “Mark Twain.” The 901Choice stage will feature John Paul Keith, Under the Radar, and Bailey & Wyly Bigger.

Local pilots will perform in a spectacular airshow at 6:00pm, and the night will end with a stunning fireworks finale lighting the skies over the Mississippi River at 9:30pm.

For the complete lineup and schedule of events, go to Memphisinmay.org.

Tickets are $9 in advance at ticketfly.com, and $10 at the gate, with all activities included in the price. Kids 6 and under get in free. Blankets and lawn chairs are permitted, but outside food, beverages, and coolers are not.