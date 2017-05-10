Opposition Arises to Hotel Proposed for Beale Street

click to enlarge Vacant lot on Beale Street that the VIB Best Western would occupy

A Special Use Permit was issued for a new, high-end six-story hotel at 404 Beale Street, a space just north of the historical Robert R. Church Park, sitting a block away from both the Fedex Forum and the Beale Streetentertainment district.The hotel, developed by KNM Development Group LLC , would be a VIB by Best Western housing 101 guest rooms, meeting rooms, a coffee bar, a rooftop bar, a fitness center, and an accompanying parking garage for hotel guests and other downtown customers.Although, the hotel is good news for some, others, like Charles Carpenter, owner of the Tri-State Bank building that sits at 386 Beale Street, oppose the proposal.Carpenter stated in a letter of opposition that he, along with members of Beale Street Baptist Church, have not been well-informed of specific details for the building, including how the construction with impact the surrounding buildings and how to mitigate the negative impacts."As an owner of a historic building located so close to the proposed construction site, I am concerned that the vibrations from digging with heavy equipment will cause damage to my historical structure," said Carpenter.Until the plans are fully disclosed, Carpenter has requested the project not be approved to proceed by the Land Use Control Board (LUCB), which is set to review the application at the next available hearing.