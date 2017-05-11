Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, May 11, 2017

Air Conditioning Units to be Donated to Seniors

Posted By on Thu, May 11, 2017 at 10:36 AM

MLGW
  • MLGW
This summer a couple hundred homes will get a reprieve from the Memphis heat, as Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) will donate 200 window air conditioning units to qualified low-income seniors.

The utility will launch the "Play it Cool" program by holding a screening and application process on Tuesday, May 16, at the Neighborhood Christian Center on Jackson Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those wishing to apply should have a Tennessee State ID or driver's license to verify age and address, as well as, their most recent pay stub or social security income statement.

To qualify, an applicant must first be a low-income senior over 60 years old, residing in Shelby County, who currently does not have an operating air conditioning unit.

Secondly, the applicant's home must pass an inspection by MLGW to ensure the home meets all of the installation requirements, such as having non-storm windows free of bars.

After all field inspections are complete in late May, MLGW employees will begin installing the 200 units in the first weeks of June.


