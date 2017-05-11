Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Thursday, May 11, 2017

MATA May Restore Part of Crosstown 31

Posted By on Thu, May 11, 2017 at 1:43 PM

click to enlarge PHOTOGRAPHS BY JUSTIN FOX BURKS
  • Photographs by Justin Fox Burks
The Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) is proposing a North Memphis route that partially restores service to an area once covered by the Crosstown 31 Route.

The proposed route, Firestone 31, would restore service to a part of New Chicago weekdays from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

"MATA is planning several service adjustments of fixed-route bus service in order to provide improved service, simplify routing and increase productivity," said MATA spokesperson Nicole Lacey. "As for the 31 Firestone, MATA is proposing this route as a result of conversations with customers, the community, and key stakeholders."

The Memphis Bus Riders Union has been persistent in their efforts to raise awareness of the fallout on multiple fronts — employment, food, and social access to name a few — following MATA's decision to eliminate the route in 2013.

"It's a start," said MBRU organizer Cynthia Bailey, of the possibility of restoring part of the route. "We still have a lot left to fight for until the Crosstown route is brought back fully, but this is a good start."

After this year's public hearing for the proposed budget allotment for MATA, MBRU will present the full city council with a petition with more than 2,000 signatures from Memphians in support of restoring the old route, gathered from volunteers canvassing neighborhoods directly affected by the cut.

Lacey did not indicate that the proposed Firestone 31 route was a direct result of MBRU's campaigning, but acknowledged the broader theme of citizen input wielded direct influence in MATA's proposed route.

Both MATA and MBRU are encouraging citizens to show up to the public hearing about the proposed routes on May 31 at the Benjamin Hooks Library from 5:00p.m. until 7:00p.m.


Related Stories

Email
Share

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

The Sex Issue 2017

The Sex Issue 2017

click here to see more »

© 1996-2017

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation