Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Artists Wanted to Complete Public Projects Downtown

Posted By on Tue, May 16, 2017 at 3:35 PM

uac_underpass-thumb600x600.png
The UrbanArt Commission is seeking artists to complete two separate public art projects downtown aimed to enhance the pedestrian experience.

The first is a lighting and mural installation on the I-40 underpass at North Main Street between Winchester and Jackson Avenue.

The Downtown Memphis Commission is looking for a design that will improve walkability in the underpass, while encouraging movement between downtown and the Pinch district.

Artists who have experience with designing public art projects are encouraged to apply by June 9. From there, a selection committee will choose three finalists who will complete a schematic design for the space.

In August, one of the three finalist's designs— the one that best creates an experience people will want to revisit, has a good balance of elements that can be seen in both the day and nighttime, and fits the neighborhood character— will be commissioned $168,500.

uac_dominic_crosswalk-thumb600x600.png
Secondly, The UrbanArt Commission and Old Dominick Distillery are commissioning an artistic crosswalk near the distillery on South Front Street at East Pontotoc Avenue.

Artists can apply any time before May 23, by submitting examples of past projects, concepts for the crosswalk, a preliminary budget, and a proposed materials statement.

At the end of May, the concept that makes for the most visually appealing and pedestrian-friendly intersection will be commissioned $4,000.

