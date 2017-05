click to enlarge

The Mississippi River is still way up thanks to some recent heavy rains north of Memphis.The rail construction project on the Arkansas side of Big River Crossing is halted. The floodplain stretches for miles it seems like.On the Memphis side, towboats are nearly even with the tents going up at Tom Lee Park for this weekend's World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest.However, local emergency officials have said the flooding won't have much of an impact in Memphis.