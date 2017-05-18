Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, May 18, 2017

New Recovery Residence for Women Opens

Posted By on Thu, May 18, 2017 at 1:47 PM

click to enlarge img_8160.jpg
A two-story house sitting at 309 N. Bellevue Blvd will now serve as a residence for recovering women in Memphis.

Grace House of Memphis, a non-profit recovery program located in midtown, cut the ribbon on the residence today, May 18, making it the "last step" house of its trifold program.

Over 5,000 women with drug or alcohol addictions, as well as women suffering from mental illnesses, trauma, grief, or recurring incarceration have walked through the doors of Grace House and received treatment over the past 41 years.

Now, up to six women who have completed rehab programs at the primary Grace House facility for four to six months and at the Grace House halfway house, where they can live for up to a year, will graduate to the North Bellevue residence.

Executive director of Grace House, Charlotte Hoppers says the organization opened the new residence because they wanted to create a safe, affordable, space for women to live when they complete rehab.

The new house will give these women the chance to live independently, while still gaining extended support from a community of ladies working toward the same goal of sobriety.

"It means so much to me for the women to be able to go to the next step," said Hoppers.

Hoppers says the group might also look to acquire the property next door at 307 N. Bellevue Blvd for additional women's residences.

Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

  • Memphis' "Summer of Fear"

    Thirty-seven years ago this week, Memphis became a city in fear. In the late summer of 1969, a cold-blooded killer stalked the streets, and over a period of 28 days, police made one grisly discovery after another. In the end, the slayer was captured after a wild chase by a posse of ordinary citizens. After his arrest, George Howard Putt told reporters, “I’d do it all again.” The murder spree began on the afternoon of August 14, 1969 ...
    • by Michael Finger
    • Mar 16, 2016

  • IKEA Set for Fall Opening

    • by Toby Sells
    • Apr 25, 2016

  • Ghost River Requests $66,455 For Tap Room, Renovations

    • by Joshua Cannon
    • May 12, 2016

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

The Sex Issue 2017

The Sex Issue 2017

click here to see more »

© 1996-2017

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation