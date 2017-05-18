New Recovery Residence for Women Opens

click to enlarge

A two-story house sitting at 309 N. Bellevue Blvd will now serve as a residence for recovering women in Memphis.Grace House of Memphis, a non-profit recovery program located in midtown, cut the ribbon on the residence today, May 18, making it the "last step" house of its trifold program.Over 5,000 women with drug or alcohol addictions, as well as women suffering from mental illnesses, trauma, grief, or recurring incarceration have walked through the doors of Grace House and received treatment over the past 41 years.Now, up to six women who have completed rehab programs at the primary Grace House facility for four to six months and at the Grace House halfway house, where they can live for up to a year, will graduate to the North Bellevue residence.Executive director of Grace House, Charlotte Hoppers says the organization opened the new residence because they wanted to create a safe, affordable, space for women to live when they complete rehab.The new house will give these women the chance to live independently, while still gaining extended support from a community of ladies working toward the same goal of sobriety."It means so much to me for the women to be able to go to the next step," said Hoppers.Hoppers says the group might also look to acquire the property next door at 307 N. Bellevue Blvd for additional women's residences.