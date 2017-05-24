Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium to Implement New Bag Policy

Posted By on Wed, May 24, 2017 at 12:50 PM

click to enlarge 1331066612-300px-memphisstadiumentrance.jpg
A new bag policy meant to increase safety and speed up the entry process at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium will be put in place beginning in the 2017-2018 season.

Under the new policy, guests will be limited to carrying a clear, vinyl, or PVC bag no larger than 12 by 6 by 12 inches; or a clear one-gallon freezer bag; or a small clutch bag, no bigger than one's hand, along with a clear plastic bag.

Prohibited bags include backpacks, briefcases, clutch bags larger than one's hand, computer bags, diaper bags, fanny packs, or luggage of any kind. 

"This is about both safety and improving the overall fan experience," the stadium's general manager Thomas Carrier said. "This proactive measure will enhance security inside and outside the stadium, and speed the security screening process for all fans. The public deserves to be in a safe, secure environment."

