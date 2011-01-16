Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Sing All Kinds

Archives | RSS

  |  

Sunday, January 16, 2011

Music

Memphis Blues Musician Fred Sanders Passes Away at 71

Posted By on Sun, Jan 16, 2011 at 6:38 PM

fred_sanders_close.jpg

Several sources (including the website American Blues News) have reported that longtime Memphis blues musician and Beale St. icon Fred Sanders passed away yesterday at the age of 71 after suffering from a stroke earlier in the week.

Sanders had his share of health problems in recent years, including two difficult bouts with lung cancer, but continued to perform and record regularly all the while despite his declining condition. He was known for his gritty, skillful guitar work and soulful vocals, and was seemingly a constant presence on Beale St. and in other blues venues around town for decades.

"Our musical community will be deeply saddened by this loss of his talented, creative, humble, funny, REAL spirit," wrote friend and Freeworld bassist Richard Cushing, in a post to his Facebook account. "His musical style harkened back to an era that is seldom referenced by today's Beale Street. It's an untimely and tragic loss for us all, and he will be deeply missed."

On a personal note, and though he'll probably be more remembered for being the incredible musician that he was, I'll remember Fred Sanders as the sweet and funny man who used to play in bands and hang out with my father when I was in grade school. The man who once encouraged me (age 10 or so, mind you) to get up and do the Pee-Wee Herman dance on stage in Handy Park while he took an extended guitar solo. The man with who I used to make laugh doing an impression of my dad's "blues guitar face" whenever they would hang out. And the man who always generous enough to share the the spotlight with my pops in the band they played in together off-and-on for years, even though he (Sanders) was clearly the featured attraction.

R.I.P.

Email
Share

Comments (7)

Showing 1-7 of 7

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-7 of 7

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2017

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation