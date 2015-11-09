Meet the Women Behind the New Socially Conscious Brand Lesouque

170 million children are engaged in child labour, with many making textiles and garments to satisfy the demand of consumers in Europe, the US, and beyond. (The International Labour Organization)



In Bangladesh, 85% of 4 million garment workers are women making $68 per/month – the lowest manufacturing wages in the world. This falls far short of the $104 monthly living wage that unions are asking for, according to the Australian Fashion Report 2015.



Fashion is one of the most polluting industries in the world, second only to oil in terms of its environmental impact. 25% of chemicals produced worldwide are used for textiles and the industry is often noted as the number 2 polluter of clean water – after agriculture.



It takes 2720 liters of water to make a t-shirt. That’s how much we normally drink over a 3 year period.



The average American family takes home 1,500 plastic bags a year - less than 3% of them are ever recycled. A single plastic bag can take up 500 years to degrade.



The average American throws away 70 lbs. of clothing and other textiles every single year. Only 15% of all textiles are recycled, leaving 85% in the landfills, equaling 21 billion pounds of post-consumer textile waste per year.



Here are a few astounding stats about the fashion industry compiled by Lesouque to help you "Think before you buy."