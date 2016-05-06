Spring Moods and A Salute to Motherhood

click to enlarge

This past week has been bittersweet as I assemble this spread for my final Style Sessions post. Choosing to say farewell to this endeavor has developed from shifting priorities and reflecting on life as a whole.Over the past 3 years, the blog has given me a chance to meet an amazing variety of people. It was my hope to tell their story and capture their genuine style. The greatest joy was giving them images they were proud of and seeing their excitement for being spotlighted, particularly on a well-regarded platform like the. The’s cool factor proved to be universally known. I would be remiss if I didn’t take get a chance to express how forever grateful I am for this experience.As I thought about what my last post would be, I naturally remembered my first post 3 years ago as a contributor to Style Sessions. The “Fresh Air” spring fashion post developed from a simple photo shoot that honestly had no other intention but to get some new photographs of myself. It turned out to be a rewarding day of collaborating with local designers, hair and make-up artist Jennifer Ralda, and the incredible talent that is Dirk Olsen. In some ways, I wanted to relive that first spread by again pulling in local talent to help me venture out a bit more from my typical style. Right off the Memphis Fashion Week runway, the modern-day cape by Andrea Fenise became the foremost representation of the sophistication and strength I wanted to represent. Pulling in more patterns and dramatic shapes became the theme.