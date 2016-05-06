Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Friday, May 6, 2016

Spring Moods and A Salute to Motherhood

Posted By on Fri, May 6, 2016 at 7:40 PM

click to enlarge spring2016.png

This past week has been bittersweet as I assemble this spread for my final Style Sessions post. Choosing to say farewell to this endeavor has developed from shifting priorities and reflecting on life as a whole.

Over the past 3 years, the blog has given me a chance to meet an amazing variety of people. It was my hope to tell their story and capture their genuine style. The greatest joy was giving them images they were proud of and seeing their excitement for being spotlighted, particularly on a well-regarded platform like the Memphis Flyer. The Flyer’s cool factor proved to be universally known. I would be remiss if I didn’t take get a chance to express how forever grateful I am for this experience.
click to enlarge spring20162.png

As I thought about what my last post would be, I naturally remembered my first post 3 years ago as a contributor to Style Sessions. The “Fresh Air” spring fashion post developed from a simple photo shoot that honestly had no other intention but to get some new photographs of myself. It turned out to be a rewarding day of collaborating with local designers, hair and make-up artist Jennifer Ralda, and the incredible talent that is Dirk Olsen. In some ways, I wanted to relive that first spread by again pulling in local talent to help me venture out a bit more from my typical style. Right off the Memphis Fashion Week runway, the modern-day cape by Andrea Fenise became the foremost representation of the sophistication and strength I wanted to represent. Pulling in more patterns and dramatic shapes became the theme.

click to enlarge spring20163.png
click to enlarge spring20164.png
click to enlarge spring20165.png
click to enlarge spring20166.png
click to enlarge spring20167.png


