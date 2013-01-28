Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

The BruceV Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Monday, January 28, 2013

Can Marijuana Cure Cancer?

Posted By on Mon, Jan 28, 2013 at 10:04 PM

Researchers are finding new evidence that the cannabinoids found in marijuana can help inhibit the growth of cancer cells and fight side effects of the disease.
click to enlarge images.jpg

A report just published on thedailybeast.com sheds light on several new developments in recent months, including the discovery that THC (the psychoactive ingredient in pot) kills brain cancer cells. Such news can only add more fuel to the push to legalize medical marijuana, a measure which narrowly failed in Arkansas in November.

From the Daily Beast story: A team of Spanish scientists led by Manuel Guzman conducted the first clinical trial assessing the antitumoral action of THC on human beings. Guzman administered pure THC via a catheter into the tumors of nine hospitalized patients with glioblastoma, who had failed to respond to standard brain-cancer therapies. The results were published in 2006 in the British Journal of Pharmacology: THC treatment was associated with significantly reduced tumor cell proliferation in every test subject.

Around the same time, Harvard University scientists reported that THC slows tumor growth in common lung cancer and “significantly reduces the ability of the cancer to spread.” What’s more, like a heat-seeking missile, THC selectively targets and destroys tumor cells while leaving healthy cells unscathed. Conventional chemotherapy drugs, by contrast, are highly toxic; they indiscriminately damage the brain and body.

Related Stories

Email
Share

Comments (13)

Showing 1-13 of 13

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-13 of 13

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Readers also liked…

People who saved…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2015

Best of Memphis 2015

click here to see more »

Hotties 2015

Hotties 2015

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation