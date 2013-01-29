Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

The BruceV Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

Marsha Blackburn: Skeet-Shooting Truther

Posted By on Tue, Jan 29, 2013 at 12:55 PM

Seventh District Tennessee Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn is leading the charge, as conservatives rush to debunk President Obama's remark that he shoots skeet at Camp David.
click to enlarge screen-shot-2013-01-29-at-12.15.52-pm-300x182.png

Speaking on CNN Monday night, Blackburn said: “If he is a skeet shooter, why have we not heard of this? Why have we not seen photos? Why has he not referenced it at any point in time as we have had this gun debate that is ongoing? You would have thought it would have been a point of reference.”

Blackburn went on to challenge Obama to a skeet-shooting contest.

Personally, I think Blackburn should first be required to accompany Dick Cheney on a hunting trip, before she's allowed to stand next to the president with a gun.

Email
Share

Comments (13)

Showing 1-13 of 13

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-13 of 13

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Readers also liked…

People who saved…

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation