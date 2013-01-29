Marsha Blackburn: Skeet-Shooting Truther

click to enlarge

Speaking on CNN Monday night, Blackburn said: “If he is a skeet shooter, why have we not heard of this? Why have we not seen photos? Why has he not referenced it at any point in time as we have had this gun debate that is ongoing? You would have thought it would have been a point of reference.”

Blackburn went on to challenge Obama to a skeet-shooting contest.

Personally, I think Blackburn should first be required to accompany Dick Cheney on a hunting trip, before she's allowed to stand next to the president with a gun.