Friday, February 10, 2017
How Smugglers Will Circumvent Trump's Wall
Posted
By Bruce VanWyngarden
on Fri, Feb 10, 2017 at 11:53 AM
click to enlarge
Catapults, drones, submarines, ultralight planes, tunnels. What do all these things have in common? They're all ways that Mexican cartels use to smuggle drugs into the United States. In this story
on Vice.com, author Mike Pearl interviews Sanho Tree of the Drug Policy Project to get his perspective on what President Trump's proposed border wall can — and cannot — do to halt drug trafficking.
Tags: Trump's wall, how cartels circumvent the border wall, drones, catapults, submarines, El Chapo, tunnels, Image