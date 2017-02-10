Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

The BruceV Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, February 10, 2017

How Smugglers Will Circumvent Trump's Wall

Posted By on Fri, Feb 10, 2017 at 11:53 AM

click to enlarge the-wall-4.jpg


Catapults, drones, submarines, ultralight planes, tunnels. What do all these things have in common? They're all ways that Mexican cartels use to smuggle drugs into the United States. In this story on Vice.com, author Mike Pearl interviews Sanho Tree of the Drug Policy Project to get his perspective on what President Trump's proposed border wall can — and cannot — do to halt drug trafficking.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Email
Share

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2017

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation