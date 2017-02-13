Canadian PM Battles Trump to Handshake Draw

click to enlarge

By now, alert students of President Donald Trump are aware that his handshake style is aggressive, awkward, and jerky, much like his conversational and love-making skills.

Here he is with his SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch.

And here he is performing an excruciating 18-second Sumo handshake with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Today, Trump met with Canadian dreamboat PM Justin Trudeau, who'd obviously prepped for the encounter. Watch as he grabs Trump's shoulder to steady himself, then leans in, closing the gap between the two men and rendering Trump's signature move —the "jerk your arm out of its socket" power ploy — impossible.

Well played, Hoser. Well played, indeed.

And now, we breathlessly await the Putin/Trump matchup.