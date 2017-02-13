Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

The BruceV Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, February 13, 2017

Canadian PM Battles Trump to Handshake Draw

Posted By on Mon, Feb 13, 2017 at 12:15 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-02-13_at_12.04.05_pm.png

By now, alert students of President Donald Trump are aware that his handshake style is aggressive, awkward, and jerky, much like his conversational and love-making skills.

Here he is with his SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch.

And here he is performing an excruciating 18-second Sumo handshake with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Today, Trump met with Canadian dreamboat PM Justin Trudeau, who'd obviously prepped for the encounter. Watch as he grabs Trump's shoulder to steady himself, then leans in, closing the gap between the two men and rendering Trump's signature move —the "jerk your arm out of its socket" power ploy — impossible.

Well played, Hoser. Well played, indeed.

And now, we breathlessly await the Putin/Trump matchup.

Tags: , , , , ,

Email
Share

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Readers also liked…

People who saved…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2017

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation