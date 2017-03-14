Switch to the
mobile version
of this page.
Submit an Event
•
Edit Settings
/
Log Out
Log in
/
Create Account
•
Sign Up for Flyer Email
•
Archives
Memphis Flyer on Twitter
Memphis Flyer on Facebook
Memphis Flyer on Instagram
Memphis Flyer on Pinterest
Memphis Flyer on Google+
Memphis Flyer on You Tube
Memphis Flyer
News
Politics
Opinion
We Recommend
Music
Film & TV
Arts
Theater
Food & Drink
Books
Flyer Sports
Real Estate
Shop
Flyer Promotions
Browse News
The Fly-By
Cover Story
News
The Flyer News Blog
Flyer Flashback
Memphis Gaydar
Browse Music
Music Features
Record Reviews
Music Blog
DoMemphis App
Music Listings
Browse Film & TV
Film Features
Film/TV/Etc. Blog
Browse Arts
Art Features
Exhibit M
Art Listings
Browse Food & Drink
Hungry Memphis
Food & Drink Features
Restaurant Listings
Food & Wine Events
Browse Politics
Politics Features
Jackson Baker's Politics Blog
Browse Opinion
This Week's Editorial
This Week's Viewpoint
The Rant
Letters to the Editor
Letter from the Editor
The Bruce V Blog
Fly on the Wall Blog
Browse Classifieds
Automotive
Buy Sell Trade
Rentals
Jobs
Services
Place an Ad
Browse Real Estate
Browse For Rent
Browse For Sale
Browse We Recommend
Event Search
Style Sessions
Music Blog
DoMemphis App
Music Listings
Bars & Clubs
Full Event Listings
Browse Theater
Theater Features
Intermission Impossible
Theater Listings
Browse Flyer Sports
Sports Features
Beyond the Arc
Tiger Blue
From My Seat
Memphis Preps
Browse Books
Book Features
Blurb
Book Listings
The BruceV Blog
Archives
|
RSS
« Memphis: America's Fattest City
Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Your Weekly Danziger
Posted By
Bruce VanWyngarden
on
Tue, Mar 14, 2017
at
12:31 PM
A weekly compendium of the Washington Post's syndicated cartoonist, Jeff Danzinger.
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
Tweet
Email
Share
Comments
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
Subscribing…
With RSS
Comment
Add a comment
Subscribe to this thread
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Slideshows
Conor Oberst's Concert
Response: Resistance in Rehearsal
Memphis Pets of the Week (March 2-8)
Pics from TEP Gumbo Contest 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented
Your Weekly Danziger
(The BruceV Blog)
by Bruce VanWyngarden
Feb. 24, 2017, 9:07 AM
25
Your Monday Danziger
(The BruceV Blog)
by Bruce VanWyngarden
Mar. 6, 2017, 11:45 AM
5
Memphis: America's Fattest City
(The BruceV Blog)
by Bruce VanWyngarden
Mar. 8, 2017, 1:03 PM
16
Your Weekly Danziger
(The BruceV Blog)
by Bruce VanWyngarden
Mar. 14, 2017, 12:31 PM
Memphis: America's Fattest City
(The BruceV Blog)
by Bruce VanWyngarden
Mar. 8, 2017, 1:03 PM
16
Your Monday Danziger
(The BruceV Blog)
by Bruce VanWyngarden
Mar. 6, 2017, 11:45 AM
5
Your Weekly Danziger
(The BruceV Blog)
by Bruce VanWyngarden
Feb. 24, 2017, 9:07 AM
25
Memphis: America's Fattest City
(The BruceV Blog)
by Bruce VanWyngarden
Mar. 8, 2017, 1:03 PM
16
Your Monday Danziger
(The BruceV Blog)
by Bruce VanWyngarden
Mar. 6, 2017, 11:45 AM
5
Readers also liked…
Behind the Scenes at a Memphis Zoo Board Meeting
by Bruce VanWyngarden
Mar 29, 2016
Bombs Over Memphis
by Bruce VanWyngarden
Jul 7, 2016
Respect the Hustle
Another perspective on the Memphis & Shelby County Music Commission.
by Wayne Leeloy
Jul 28, 2015
Most Commented On
Your Weekly Danziger
by Bruce VanWyngarden
Feb 24, 2017
Memphis: America's Fattest City
by Bruce VanWyngarden
Mar 8, 2017
More »
Top Commenters
Bric-a-Brac
CL Mullins
Nick R
OakTree
ern
ADVERTISEMENT
THIS WEEK'S ISSUE
Cover Story: King of (Memphis) Beer!
By Toby Sells
download this issue
Read This Week's Digital Edition
Archives
Contact Us
About Us
Ad Info & Rates
SPECIAL ISSUES
20 < 30
click here to see more »
Flyer Box Art Contest
click here to see more »
Best of Memphis 2016
click here to see more »
The Sex Issue 2017
click here to see more »
Home
|
News
|
Politics
|
Opinion
|
We Recommend
|
Music
|
Film
|
Art
|
Theater
|
Food
|
Books
|
Sports
|
Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
|
Info
|
Local Advertising
|
Submit an Event
|
Contact Us
|
National Advertising
© 1996-2017 Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites:
Memphis Magazine
|
Memphis Parent
|
Inside Memphis Business
Powered by
Foundation