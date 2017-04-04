Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

The BruceV Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Midtown Beaver Alert!!!

Posted By on Tue, Apr 4, 2017 at 9:44 AM

Midtown social media was abuzz this week — about a beaver. Local resident Star Ritchey posted photos of the toothy mammal on her Facebook page and it quickly went viral. It appears the critter is building a dam — or a home? — in the sewer near South Barksdale and Central Avenue.

click to enlarge 17426001_1357400180972545_634830867102805073_n.jpg

Speculation arose shortly thereafter on Nextdoor.com that the beaver(s) might be responsible for a basement flooding. Dam those suspicious beavers!

click to enlarge 17626552_1357400087639221_8019707724404928490_n.jpg

There's no evidence yet that a whole tribe of the critters might be working in Midtown sewers, but cautious homeowners might want to keep an eye on their trees for beavery bite marks.

Also possibly relevant: Has anyone seen Mae Beavers lately?

click to enlarge 17629740_1357400254305871_4944351870001908463_n.jpg

Tags: , ,

Related Stories

Email
Share

Comments (4)

Showing 1-4 of 4

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-4 of 4

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Readers also liked…

People who saved…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

The Sex Issue 2017

The Sex Issue 2017

click here to see more »

© 1996-2017

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation