Midtown Beaver Alert!!!

Midtown social media was abuzz this week — about a beaver. Local resident Star Ritchey posted photos of the toothy mammal on her Facebook page and it quickly went viral. It appears the critter is building a dam — or a home? — in the sewer near South Barksdale and Central Avenue.

Speculation arose shortly thereafter on Nextdoor.com that the beaver(s) might be responsible for a basement flooding. Dam those suspicious beavers!

There's no evidence yet that a whole tribe of the critters might be working in Midtown sewers, but cautious homeowners might want to keep an eye on their trees for beavery bite marks.

Also possibly relevant: Has anyone seen Mae Beavers lately?