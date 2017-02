We feel like we do a pretty good job of putting each week's Memphis Flyer within your reach, but we want to hear from you.

Is there a place in your neighborhood that you wish had a Flyer box?

Do you want a pickup rack in the lobby of your business?

If you've got a suggestion or request, email our distribution coordinator Britt Ervin at britt@memphisflyer.com.

Please include a business name with address or street intersection. Sorry, we can't deliver to private residences.