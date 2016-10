New Editions: Ibsen, Naughty Shakespeare

click to enlarge

Nice berries Othello.

I'm not sure what it means to reduce the Moor of Venice to nothing but a head with a stylized penis, but here we are. Now here's Kate the cursed on the cover of Shrew. What are all those little things around her her heartgina? Beads of sweat? Bugs? Just... Ew.

click to enlarge

