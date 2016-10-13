Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Intermission Impossible

Thursday, October 13, 2016

"Cuddles" Won't Comfort: New Moon Tells A Better Vampire Story

Posted By on Thu, Oct 13, 2016 at 5:31 PM

click to enlarge Huggy?
Cuddles is a different kind of vampire story. And it can be hard to talk about without giving away the things that set it apart in a genre done to (un)death. Even director Tony Isbell keeps a pretty tight lip,  referencing a quote by the original British producer. He says it's "Part horror film, part domestic tragedy, part romantic comedy. And it's very disturbing."

Given the play's reputation that description sounds both accurate and understated. Cuddles is an exercise in creeping dread. It tells the story of two sisters — one human, one vampire. They have a strict system of rules created to keep both of them alive and together — tenuously in every sense. 

New Moon Theatre has made a couple of promotional videos that don't give too much away, but seem to capture the unholy spirit of the piece. If you like spooky stuff, be sure to check them out. I've been wanting to see this one since I read an early review in The Guardian a few years back, and can't wait till opening night. Only a week away. 

Cuddles Preview from New Moon Theatre on Vimeo.

Cuddles Preview Two from New Moon Theatre on Vimeo.


    Cuddles @ New Moon Theatre Company

    Fridays, Saturdays, 8-9:30 p.m. and Sundays, 2-3:30 p.m. Continues through Nov. 6 $20
