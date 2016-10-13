"Cuddles" Won't Comfort: New Moon Tells A Better Vampire Story

click to enlarge
Cuddles
is a different kind of vampire story. And it can be hard to talk about without giving away the things that set it apart in a genre done to (un)death. Even director Tony Isbell keeps a pretty tight lip, referencing a quote by the original British producer. He says it's "Part horror film, part domestic tragedy, part romantic comedy. And it's very disturbing."
Given the play's reputation that description sounds both accurate and understated. Cuddles
is an exercise in creeping dread. It tells the story of two sisters — one human, one vampire. They have a strict system of rules created to keep both of them alive and together — tenuously in every sense.
New Moon Theatre
has made a couple of promotional videos that don't give too much away, but seem to capture the unholy spirit of the piece. If you like spooky stuff, be sure to check them out. I've been wanting to see this one since I read an early review in The Guardian
a few years back,
and can't wait till opening night. Only a week away.
Cuddles Preview from New Moon Theatre on Vimeo.
Cuddles Preview Two from New Moon Theatre on Vimeo.