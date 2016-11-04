Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Memphis Actor/Director/Diva Cecelia Wingate But Were Afraid to Ask

click to enlarge
My cover story about sitting on award-winning superstar Cecelia Wingate's porch is now online at Memphismagazine.com
.
Teaser:
"Every time I see Margo Martindale I just want to throw up,” Wingate drawls; kidding/not kidding? “Bitch stole my career,” she adds with a raspy chuckle. If you don’t catch the reference right away, it’s not surprising. Martindale (August: Osage County, Million Dollar Baby) is an earthy, Emmy-winning character actress who makes jokes about how people love her work; they just don’t love it enough to learn her name.
Read the rest here.