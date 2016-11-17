Lil Buck Comes Home to Dance in New Ballet Ensemble's Nut ReMix

The holidays are coming up fast and that means local institutions are breaking out the classics. For New Ballet Ensemble, that means something a little different. The Nut ReMix, which I've written about pretty extensively over the years, is a decidedly Memphis take on The Nutcracker, with a blend of musical styles, and a hearty mix of ballet and urban dance.
Global Jookin phenomenon Lil Buck — who broke into classical dance with NBE is coming home to show off his moves. He's joined by fellow NBEer Maxx Reed, who's spent more than a little time dancing on Broadway in Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark.
Want to know more about these guys and this nifty, MAF thing that's probably way too family-friendly to use "MAF" even though it's totally MAF? Here's a fantastic interview I did with Lil Buck in 2014. There's a shorter version of that interview here, where you can also scroll down to read about Reed.
If that's still not enough to whet your whistle, here's a rehearsal video I shot from a previous ReMix. Lil Buck's in white, Reed's in red.