Intermission Impossible

Thursday, November 17, 2016

Lil Buck Comes Home to Dance in New Ballet Ensemble's Nut ReMix

Posted By on Thu, Nov 17, 2016 at 11:48 AM

The holidays are coming up fast and that means local institutions are breaking out the classics. For New Ballet Ensemble, that means something a little different. The Nut ReMix, which I've written about pretty extensively over the years, is a decidedly Memphis take on The Nutcracker, with a blend of musical styles, and a hearty mix of ballet and urban dance.

Global Jookin phenomenon Lil Buck — who broke into classical dance with NBE is coming home to show off his moves. He's joined by fellow NBEer Maxx Reed, who's spent more than a little time dancing on Broadway in Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark.

Want to know more about these guys and this nifty, MAF thing that's probably way too family-friendly to use "MAF" even though it's totally MAF? Here's a fantastic interview I did with Lil Buck in 2014. There's a shorter version of that interview here, where you can also scroll down to read about Reed.

If that's still not enough to whet your whistle, here's a rehearsal video I shot from a previous ReMix.  Lil Buck's in white, Reed's in red.

Check this good stuff out!


Related Events

  • Staff Pick We Recommend User Submitted
    Nut ReMix @ Cannon Center for the Performing Arts

    • Fri., Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Nov. 19, 5:30 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 20, 2:30 p.m. $15-$50
    • Buy Tickets Buy from Ticketmaster
