Under Construction: An Early Peek at Ballet Memphis' Midtown Dance Palace

Ballet Memphis' enormous new Midtown home is all about nurturing and transparency — from its egg-shaped cafe to it's courtyards, and glass walls. Almost none of that's apparent yet, but the building's bones are firmly in place, and construction is moving fast.Architect Todd Walker took media on a tour of the 38,000 square foot, $21-million project, which will soon house five studios, including a large glass-walled studio with limited, retractible seating, and a similarly transparent costume shop, visible from the street.Here's a peek at what's there.