Naughty & Nice: What's on Stage this Christmas?

Thanksgiving's passed, and everywhere you look, Christmas ornaments are coming out. That means it's also time for area playhouses to revive their holiday classics. Here's a quick survey of all the naughty and nice things available to theatergoers through the new year.Sister Myotis is back with another Karaoke Smackdown. The queen of evangelitainment will judge the singers and the wallflowers while keeping us all up to date on the War on Christmas, and other good Christian concerns. (Details at the above link).Memphis actor/director Jason Spitzer's been helmingsince Theatre Memphis decided to reinvent its signature show in 2010. This year, he's not only directing the Victorian ghost story, he's stepping into the slippers of the show's iconic miser, Ebenezer Scrooge. It's not the first time the artist has directed himself. "I find I'm one of the only directors who'll cast me," Spitzer says.Playhouse on the Square's going back to Neverland with, and Circuit's going back to first grade with. For older audiences, Circuit Playhouse is also reviving David Sedaris' popularwith Jonathan Christian as Crumpet, Macy's crankiest elf.The Hattiloo Theatre's breaking with tradition, putting away its annual production ofand moving its new holiday show to the Cannon Center.is a musical revue compiled by Hattiloo founder Ekundayo Bandele and featuring actor/director Harry Lennix, best know for work in films likeand on NBC's crime thriller,TSC's getting into the holiday spirit with a Yuletidy production of, Shakespeare's timeless battle of the sexes.The New Deal may be dead but Franklin D. Roosevelt is visiting the Orpheum this Dec. with Little Orphan Annie and her dog Sandy. You know, "Tomorrow, tomorrow...". And all that.If you'd still like to seethrough a different lens, Memphis' bilingual theater troupe Cazateatro's got you covered withat TheatreWorks.Also on stage at TheatreWorks this month: ETC'sFeatured artists include Annie Freres , Carrie Broughton, Dani Douglass, Etc co-founder Hal Harmon, and many more.Meanwhile, out on Forest Hill-Irene, Germantown Community Theatre celebrates the holidays with, a gruesome thriller based on the Leopold and Loeb murder case. Because they're rebels.is at Germantown Community Theatre, December 2nd-18th.