The Flick, Fun Home: Playhouse on the Square Announces 2017-18 Season

via GIPHYThree is a magic number. Playhouse on the Square begins and ends its 2017-18 season with musicals about female trios, doing things their way, and taking care of business. Circuit — housed in the old Memphian Theater — goes cinematic with, andl then does a trip through theater history with Stupid Fucking Bird and Death of a Streetcar Named Virginia Woolf.Combined, It's a season of solids, sleepers, and certifiable groundbreakers.

Not to be all Danny Downer, but pretty much everything you know about women's awesome progress across the 20th-Century is bunk. Yeah, good stuff happened, but every time a glass ceiling shattered, an iron window shade slammed shut. Or something like that. The 1980 comedy 9 to 5 was full of silly laughs, but it's a straight up expression of ERA-era rage. — a screwball revenge fantasy about three working gals bucking the male dominated pet-along-to-get-along office politics. You knew there had to be a musical lurking in there somewhere, right?

You know that movie with the Gwyneth, right? Where she needs poetry in her life? That, basically.The story of the little boy who won't grow up and who also, apparently, won't go away.You know what would be awesome? One surprise performance of this show in a little joint like Murphy's. Just screw all theatrical convention and let this music-forward story of an Irish Street musician and the woman who gives his songs meaning happen however it happens with pint-wielding patrons all around, and in the way. Yeah. That'll never happen, but on stage will be nice too.I could go the rest of this life, and most of the afterlife without any more Neil Simon. But for this one, a fictionalized account of his time in the writers room on, I'll make an exception. It's no, but it'll do.Comic books come to the stage. But no superheroes here. Based on the best-selling graphic novel of the same name, Fun Home is a story about modern life modern love, sexual orientation, family, and the place you live. The author takes you on a tour of her life, and it's a sweet, sweet ride.

The Circuit Playhouse Season



And I am telling you... I'm pretty sure y'all know where this is going.Employees at a run down movie theater argue about cinema is a terrible synopsis This form-pushing Pulitzer winner deserves better.

Does your teen angst have a body count? Do you love your dead gay son? Do you thinkhas coat tails?Everybody's favorite first grader, and stuff.

The Santaland Diaries

Sedaris' sassy Elf discovers the true meaning of ruining Christmas.

Perfect Arrangement

An Atomic age comedy inspired by true and horrible stories of the Red Scare, this is the story top US spooks employed to root out sexual deviance. Top covertly gay spooks, that is. Tales from the American closet.

If you don't know what this is I feel sorry for you.

Stupid Fucking Bird

The fucking Seagull. It's just the fucking Seagull. Only the took it and fucked it up. Not in a bad way.

If Stupid Fucking Bird wasn't meta enough for you, this silliness from Second City is a mashup of Streetcar Named Desire, Death of a Salesman, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf, and Our Town, etc. I can already predict that the word "romp" will appear in most reviews.