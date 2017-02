Opera Memphis Stages a Pop Culture Classic

click to enlarge

Opera Memphis’ general director/nerd-in-chief Ned Canty compares Gilbert & Sullivan's Pirates of Penzance to Monty Python’s Spanish Inquisition sketch . “It’s a direct descendent from the pirates," he says. "You take this very fearsome group of people and make them kind of ineffectual and cuddly. These pirates never attack anybody weaker than they are, and they never attack an orphan. So everybody says they’re an orphan and the pirates never make any money."The Pythons aren't the only comics to crib from G&S. Is there any musical theater song more frequently referenced than"Modern Major General?" I've linked to clips from a handful of times it's bubbled up in pop culture — this list can't even scratch the surface.What notable versions of the Major General's song have been left out? Gotta be a lot.