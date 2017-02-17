Blood & Ballet: Dance Two Ways

Uri Sands

click to enlarge

Ballet Memphis opensat Playhouse on the Square this weekend. The anthology of new work is being described as, "A journey from places of the heart to places far out of reach." Places showcases new work from award-winning choreographers Uri Sands, Mark Godden and Associate Artistic Director Steven McMahon.Next week on Beale Street GC Dance Academy and G Nation presents Blood on the Dance Floor 5 at The Hard Rock Cafe.Don't let the title of the event fool you. Although things can get pretty intense out on the floor sometimes, but there's nothing more chill than an old school Memphis dance battle.Memphis has its own brand of competitive urban dance, and there's not much better than watching the best of the best go toe to toe.