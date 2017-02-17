Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Intermission Impossible

Friday, February 17, 2017

Dance / Spotlight

Blood & Ballet: Dance Two Ways

Posted By on Fri, Feb 17, 2017 at 2:01 PM

Uri Sands
Ballet Memphis opens Places Beyond at Playhouse on the Square this weekend. The anthology of new work is being described as, "A journey from places of the heart to places far out of reach." Places showcases new work from award-winning choreographers Uri Sands, Mark Godden and Associate Artistic Director Steven McMahon.

Next week on Beale Street GC Dance Academy and G Nation presents Blood on the Dance Floor 5 at The Hard Rock Cafe.

Don't let the title of the event fool you. Although things can get pretty intense out on the floor sometimes, but there's nothing more chill than an old school Memphis dance battle.

Memphis has its own brand of competitive urban dance, and there's not much better than watching the best of the best go toe to toe. 
