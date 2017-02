Talking Carole King with Beautiful Star Julia Knitel

click to enlarge Julia/Carole

Intermission Impossible

Sure, you probably know Carole King’s double-sided hit single, “It’s Too Late Baby,” backed with “I Feel the Earth Move.” Maybe you own a copy of. Or maybe your parents or grandparents owned a copy, so you might also know she wrote/co-wrote lots of songs that were hits for other people. Songs like “Natural Woman,” a generation-defining cut from Aretha Franklin, and the James Taylor staple, “ You’ve Got a Friend.” King’s girl group oeuvre alone ran the gamut from the Chiffon’s optimistic “One Fine Day,” to the Crystal’s terrifying, “He Hit Me and it Felt Like a Kiss.”



And that's just the tip.As a songwriter King charted well over 100 hits between the 1950’s and the turn of the millennium, making her one of the most successful American songwriters of the 20th-Century. The jukebox musicalmaps King’s early career in the recording industry, and her rocky, but productive creative partnership with husband Gerry Goffin.recently spoke with, who plays King in the Broadway tour ofdocking soon at The OrpheumHere’s what she had to say about the music, the person, and audiences who can’t seem to get enough.I was, I was. I grew up in a house that had great respect for great music. I was bread on the likes of Carole King and Joni Mitchell and was really lucky in that sense, because, when I stepped into this show I had a pretty good background.I always likes “Natural Woman.” It’s such a special song. That the song was written by a husband and wife is pretty incredible. But then you hear their story, and it’s not peachy. It’s just a beautiful piece of music.She ages from 16 to 28 in the show.What’s special about the show vs a traditional jukebox musical is, we don’t create a story to shove songs into. We have an incredible story about a husband and wife and their very dear friend and writing partner Barry Mann and Cynthia Weill. How their lives were changing, and in turn changing the scope of American music. And it’s really cool because you see a scene where they’re talking about having written a song, and they know it’s never going to be a hit, and they’re self-conscious of all of its flaws, then it gets done, and it’s “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” and the Righteous Brothers are singing it. It’s just really cool to see where these people were when they were writing songs into the American songbook.I have a real soft spot for “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow.” It didn’t dawn on me for a couple of months, but this song is about the morning after from a woman’s perspective of sex. And it was a first in popular American music.Even Joni Mitchell said it changed her life when she was growing up in Canada. Goffin is coming home late from work. Only later do we discover his wandering eye and tendency toward infidelity. It makes you question who that song is about. Of course Carole is naive — “of course it’s about me, and my husband, and our love life?” It’s up to the audience to decide for themselves who he was writing about.You sit back and you say, “No way!” “The Loco-motion?” “Up on the Roof?”All these songs that became hits for other people, long before Tapestry.Two years. I spent a year-and-a-half in the Broadway company. Now six months out here.Absolutely. I love it more every day. Best job in the world.It runs the gamut. Obviously the baby boomers love it because it’s music they grew up with. Their children love it because it’s the music they grew up with second hand. My generation has looked to the past to music for inspiration. And I think more people than expected are in love with Carol king. Fathers sons, mothers and daughters, grandparents and the like, and it’s such a wide audience.