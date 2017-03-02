Rapid Response: Resisting with the Up in Arms Dance Collective

click to enlarge
"Resist." It's a word we're hearing a lot these days. Many people are resisting. Many things are being resisted. This weekend members of the Up in Arms Collective are taking their, "broken, angry, hopeful, confused, empathetic,truthful, playful, and devilish hearts... and making art." So says dancer, choreographer Louisa Koeppel, inviting Memphis to join the, "MOVEment." And also to help raise funds for Planned Parenthood, the Mid South Peace and Justice, and the ACLU. RESPONSE at Crosstown Arts March 3-5 at 7PM
Dancer Rebecca Rose Cochran takes it further, describing the RESPONSE show as, "A reaction to our current political landscape. This show was born out of grief. Out of shock. Out of anger. Out of an urge to 'get to work.'
"We had a desire to respond," she says. "And RESPOND we shall."
20 Memphis dance artists are performing in rotation at Crosstown Arts this weekend. There's a different lineup every night.
Here are some rehearsal shots.
The lineup
Sheri Bancroft, Jennifer Hall, Erin D.H. Williams - Fri/Sat
Bethany Bak - Fri/Sat
Travis Bradley - Sat/Sun
Burton Bridges - Sat/Sun
Rebecca Cochran - Fri/Sun
Emily Hefley - Fri/Sat
Louisa Koeppel - Fri/Sat
Sarah Ledbetter - Fri/Sat
Kristen Lucas - Sat/Sun
Jill Guyton Nee - Fri/Sun
Wayne Smith - Fri/Sun
Lauren Stallings - Fri/Sun
Films by N'seeka Macpherson and Robin Sanders will be shown all evenings. For additional information, here's the Facebook invite.