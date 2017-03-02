Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Intermission Impossible

Archives | RSS

  |  

Thursday, March 2, 2017

Cool Things / Dance

Rapid Response: Resisting with the Up in Arms Dance Collective

Posted By on Thu, Mar 2, 2017 at 2:35 PM

click to enlarge 17105254_10154676811103884_291003013_n.jpg
"Resist." It's a word we're hearing a lot these days. Many people are resisting. Many things are being resisted. This weekend members of the Up in Arms Collective are taking their, "broken, angry, hopeful, confused, empathetic,truthful, playful, and devilish hearts... and making art." So says dancer, choreographer Louisa  Koeppel, inviting Memphis to join the, "MOVEment." And also to help raise funds for Planned Parenthood, the Mid South Peace and Justice, and the ACLU. RESPONSE at Crosstown Arts March 3-5 at 7PM

Dancer Rebecca Rose Cochran takes it further, describing the RESPONSE show as, "A reaction to our current political landscape. This show was born out of grief. Out of shock. Out of anger. Out of an urge to 'get to work.'

"We had a desire to respond," she says. "And RESPOND we shall."

20 Memphis dance artists are performing in rotation at Crosstown Arts this weekend. There's a different lineup every night.

Here are some rehearsal shots.

Slideshow
Response: Resistance in Rehearsal
Response: Resistance in Rehearsal Response: Resistance in Rehearsal Response: Resistance in Rehearsal Response: Resistance in Rehearsal Response: Resistance in Rehearsal Response: Resistance in Rehearsal Response: Resistance in Rehearsal Response: Resistance in Rehearsal

Response: Resistance in Rehearsal

Click to View 14 slides



The lineup
Sheri Bancroft, Jennifer Hall, Erin D.H. Williams - Fri/Sat
Bethany Bak - Fri/Sat
Travis Bradley - Sat/Sun
Burton Bridges - Sat/Sun
Rebecca Cochran - Fri/Sun
Emily Hefley - Fri/Sat
Louisa Koeppel - Fri/Sat
Sarah Ledbetter - Fri/Sat
Kristen Lucas - Sat/Sun
Jill Guyton Nee - Fri/Sun
Wayne Smith - Fri/Sun
Lauren Stallings - Fri/Sun

Films by N'seeka Macpherson and Robin Sanders will be shown all evenings. For additional information, here's the Facebook invite.

Related Events

  • Staff Pick We Recommend
    "RESPONSE" @ Crosstown Arts

    • Fri.-Sun., Mar. 3-5, 7 p.m. $10
Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

People who saved…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

The Sex Issue 2017

The Sex Issue 2017

click here to see more »

© 1996-2017

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation