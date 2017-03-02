Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Intermission Impossible

Thursday, March 2, 2017

Theatre of the Bizarre: Return of the Clown

Posted By on Thu, Mar 2, 2017 at 3:49 PM

In January I wrote a cover package about Mr. Memphis variety himself, Larry Clark. Clark's a clown who performs under the stage name JustLarry. He's also a comic, magician, juggler, daredevil, sideshow geek and all around man of mystery. The story was supposed to coincide with a big show he'd been planning, but sometimes life intrudes. The cover package ran, but the performance — alas — was cancelled.

Better news: If you don't know JustLarry, you can still read his story here.

And you can see Clark in action when he revives his Theatre of the Bizarre show this weekend. The man does not disappoint.


    JustLarry: (the return of) Theater Bizarre @ TheatreWorks

    • Fri.-Sat., Mar. 3-4, 8-10 p.m. $10
