Theatre of the Bizarre: Return of the Clown

In January I wrote a cover package about Mr. Memphis variety himself, Larry Clark. Clark's a clown who performs under the stage name JustLarry. He's also a comic, magician , juggler, daredevil , sideshow geek and all around man of mystery. The story was supposed to coincide with a big show he'd been planning, but sometimes life intrudes. The cover package ran, but the performance — alas — was cancelled.Better news: If you don't know JustLarry, you can still read his story here. And you can see Clark in action when he revives hisshow this weekend. The man does not disappoint.