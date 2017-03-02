Switch to the
mobile version
of this page.
Submit an Event
•
Edit Settings
/
Log Out
Log in
/
Create Account
•
Sign Up for Flyer Email
•
Archives
Memphis Flyer on Twitter
Memphis Flyer on Facebook
Memphis Flyer on Instagram
Memphis Flyer on Pinterest
Memphis Flyer on Google+
Memphis Flyer on You Tube
Memphis Flyer
News
Politics
Opinion
We Recommend
Music
Film & TV
Arts
Theater
Food & Drink
Books
Flyer Sports
Real Estate
Shop
Flyer Promotions
Browse News
The Fly-By
Cover Story
News
The Flyer News Blog
Flyer Flashback
Memphis Gaydar
Browse Music
Music Features
Record Reviews
Music Blog
DoMemphis App
Music Listings
Browse Film & TV
Film Features
Film/TV/Etc. Blog
Browse Arts
Art Features
Exhibit M
Art Listings
Browse Food & Drink
Hungry Memphis
Food & Drink Features
Restaurant Listings
Food & Wine Events
Browse Politics
Politics Features
Jackson Baker's Politics Blog
Browse Opinion
This Week's Editorial
This Week's Viewpoint
The Rant
Letters to the Editor
Letter from the Editor
The Bruce V Blog
Fly on the Wall Blog
Browse Classifieds
Automotive
Buy Sell Trade
Rentals
Jobs
Services
Place an Ad
Browse Real Estate
Browse For Rent
Browse For Sale
Browse We Recommend
Event Search
Style Sessions
Music Blog
DoMemphis App
Music Listings
Bars & Clubs
Full Event Listings
Browse Theater
Theater Features
Intermission Impossible
Theater Listings
Browse Flyer Sports
Sports Features
Beyond the Arc
Tiger Blue
From My Seat
Memphis Preps
Browse Books
Book Features
Blurb
Book Listings
Intermission Impossible
Archives
|
RSS
« Rapid Response: Resisting with the…
Thursday, March 2, 2017
Video Preview of "Lord of the Flies" at Playhouse on the Square
Posted By
Chris Davis
on
Thu, Mar 2, 2017
at
3:20 PM
"The story is just relevant."
William Golding's savage story of childhood opens at Playhouse on the Square this week.
Here's what some cast members had to say about it.
Related Events
Staff Pick
We Recommend
Lord of the Flies
@ Playhouse on the Square
Thursdays-Saturdays, 8 p.m. and Sundays, 2 p.m. Continues through March 26
$35-$40
Tweet
Email
Share
Comments
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
Subscribing…
With RSS
Comment
Add a comment
Subscribe to this thread
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented
Rapid Response: Resisting with the Up in Arms Dance Collective
(Intermission Impossible)
by Chris Davis
Mar. 2, 2017, 2:35 PM
Rules for Radicals: "Blueprints to Freedom" is Right on Time
(Intermission Impossible)
by Chris Davis
Jan. 31, 2017, 11:52 AM
Voice of Satan:
Hand to God
's a Wicked Piece of Puppet Theater
(Intermission Impossible)
by Chris Davis
Feb. 1, 2017, 5:18 PM
Video Preview of "Lord of the Flies" at Playhouse on the Square
(Intermission Impossible)
by Chris Davis
Mar. 2, 2017, 3:20 PM
Rapid Response: Resisting with the Up in Arms Dance Collective
(Intermission Impossible)
by Chris Davis
Mar. 2, 2017, 2:35 PM
Theatre Memphis Announces 2017-18 Season: From
Shrek
to Florence Foster Jenkins
(Intermission Impossible)
by Chris Davis
Feb. 22, 2017, 5:25 PM
7
Theatre Memphis Announces 2017-18 Season: From
Shrek
to Florence Foster Jenkins
(Intermission Impossible)
by Chris Davis
Feb. 22, 2017, 5:25 PM
7
Rules for Radicals: "Blueprints to Freedom" is Right on Time
(Intermission Impossible)
by Chris Davis
Jan. 31, 2017, 11:52 AM
Video Preview of "Lord of the Flies" at Playhouse on the Square
(Intermission Impossible)
by Chris Davis
Mar. 2, 2017, 3:20 PM
Slideshows
Response: Resistance in Rehearsal
Memphis Pets of the Week (March 2-8)
Pics from TEP Gumbo Contest 2017
Memphis Pets of the Week (Feb. 23-March 1)
ADVERTISEMENT
Readers also liked…
Memphis Theater Wins Big at Chicago's Jeff Awards
by Chris Davis
Jun 7, 2016
Ira Aldridge Has a Cold: STCC Puts History On Stage
by Chris Davis
Oct 2, 2015
No Doubt: Theatre Memphis Builds a Better Potboiler
by Chris Davis
Nov 11, 2015
Most Commented On
Theatre Memphis Announces 2017-18 Season: From
Shrek
to Florence Foster Jenkins
by Chris Davis
Feb 22, 2017
More »
Top Commenters
fancycwabs
mejjep
Michele Somers Cullen
John M Hemphill
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
THIS WEEK'S ISSUE
Cover Story: Risky Business
By Shara Clark
download this issue
Read This Week's Digital Edition
Archives
Contact Us
About Us
Ad Info & Rates
SPECIAL ISSUES
20 < 30
click here to see more »
Flyer Box Art Contest
click here to see more »
Best of Memphis 2016
click here to see more »
The Sex Issue 2017
click here to see more »
Home
|
News
|
Politics
|
Opinion
|
We Recommend
|
Music
|
Film
|
Art
|
Theater
|
Food
|
Books
|
Sports
|
Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
|
Info
|
Local Advertising
|
Submit an Event
|
Contact Us
|
National Advertising
© 1996-2017 Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites:
Memphis Magazine
|
Memphis Parent
|
Inside Memphis Business
Powered by
Foundation