Intermission Impossible

Thursday, March 2, 2017

Video Preview of "Lord of the Flies" at Playhouse on the Square

Posted By on Thu, Mar 2, 2017 at 3:20 PM

"The story is just relevant."

William Golding's savage story of childhood opens at Playhouse on the Square this week.

Here's what some cast members had to say about it.


    Lord of the Flies @ Playhouse on the Square

    Thursdays-Saturdays, 8 p.m. and Sundays, 2 p.m. Continues through March 26 $35-$40
