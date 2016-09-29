Switch to the
mobile version
of this page.
Submit an Event
•
Edit Settings
/
Log Out
Log in
/
Create Account
•
Sign Up for Flyer Email
•
Archives
Memphis Flyer on Twitter
Memphis Flyer on Facebook
Memphis Flyer on Instagram
Memphis Flyer on Pinterest
Memphis Flyer on Google+
Memphis Flyer on You Tube
Memphis Flyer
News
Politics
Opinion
We Recommend
Music
Film
Art
Theater
Food & Drink
Books
Sports
Real Estate
Classifieds
Shop
Flyer Promotions
Browse News
The Fly-By
Cover Story
News
The Flyer News Blog
Flyer Flashback
Memphis Gaydar
Browse Music
Music Features
Record Reviews
Musician's Exchange
Music Blog
DoMemphis App
Music Listings
Browse Film
Film Features
Film/TV/Etc. Blog
Film Times
Browse Art
Art Features
Exhibit M
Art Listings
Browse Food & Drink
Hungry Memphis
Food & Drink Features
Restaurant Listings
Food & Wine Events
Browse Politics
Politics Features
Jackson Baker's Politics Blog
Browse Opinion
This Week's Editorial
The Rant
This Week's Viewpoint
Letters to the Editor
Letter from the Editor
The Bruce V Blog
Fly on the Wall Blog
Browse Classifieds
Classifieds Home Page
Automotive
Buy Sell Trade
Musician's Exchange
Rentals
Real Estate for Sale
Jobs
Services
Place an Ad
Browse Real Estate
Browse For Rent
Browse For Sale
Real Estate Classifieds
Browse We Recommend
Event Search
Style Sessions
Music Blog
DoMemphis App
Music Listings
Bars & Clubs
Full Event Listings
Browse Theater
Theater Features
Intermission Impossible
Theater Listings
Browse Sports
Sports Features
Beyond the Arc
Memphis Preps
Tiger Blue
From My Seat
Browse Books
Book Features
Blurb
Book Listings
Tiger Blue
Archives
|
RSS
« Three Thoughts on Memphis Tiger Foo…
Thursday, September 29, 2016
AAC Picks: Week 5
Posted By
Frank Murtaugh
on
Thu, Sep 29, 2016
at
8:00 AM
LAST WEEK: 9-2
SEASON: 37-6
click to enlarge
THURSDAY
UConn at
Houston
SATURDAY
Memphis at
Ole Miss
UCF at
East Carolina
USF
at Cincinnati
SMU at
Temple
Navy at
Air Force
Tulane
at UMass
Tweet
Email
Share
Comments
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
Subscribing…
With RSS
Comment
Add a comment
Subscribe to this thread
ADVERTISEMENT
Slideshows
Memphis Pets of the Week (Sept. 29-Oct. 5)
BreakFest 2016
On the Scene at the Cooper-Young Festival 2016
Memphis Pets of the Week (Sept. 1-7)
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented
AAC Picks: Week 1
(Tiger Blue)
by Frank Murtaugh
Sep. 1, 2016, 8:00 AM
AAC Picks: Week 2
(Tiger Blue)
by Frank Murtaugh
Sep. 8, 2016, 8:00 AM
Three Thoughts on Memphis Tiger Football: Week 2 - Kansas
(Tiger Blue)
by Frank Murtaugh
Sep. 12, 2016, 8:33 AM
4
AAC Picks: Week 5
(Tiger Blue)
by Frank Murtaugh
Sep. 29, 2016, 8:00 AM
Three Thoughts on Memphis Tiger Football
(Tiger Blue)
by Frank Murtaugh
Sep. 28, 2016, 8:00 AM
7
Tigers 77, Bowling Green 3
(Tiger Blue)
by Frank Murtaugh
Sep. 24, 2016, 11:50 PM
Three Thoughts on Memphis Tiger Football
(Tiger Blue)
by Frank Murtaugh
Sep. 28, 2016, 8:00 AM
7
Tigers 43, Kansas 7
(Tiger Blue)
by Frank Murtaugh
Sep. 17, 2016, 3:52 PM
7
Three Thoughts on Memphis Tiger Football: Week 2 - Kansas
(Tiger Blue)
by Frank Murtaugh
Sep. 12, 2016, 8:33 AM
4
Readers also liked…
If Pastner Leaves, Should Penny Hardaway Coach the Tigers?
by Frank Murtaugh
Apr 8, 2016
Tigers 54, Connecticut 53
by Frank Murtaugh
Mar 5, 2015
Tiger Season Ends With a Whimper
by Frank Murtaugh
Mar 17, 2015
Tiger Blue Blogroll:
Tigers Official Site
American Athletic Conference Official Site
ESPN - NCAAM
CBS - NCAAM
SportingNews - NCAAM
Sports Illustrated - NCAAM
Fox Sports
Bracketology 101
RealTimeRPI
Rivals.com
Scout.com
Recruiter's Handbook
MaxPreps
Most Commented On
Three Thoughts on Memphis Tiger Football
by Frank Murtaugh
Sep 28, 2016
Tigers 43, Kansas 7
by Frank Murtaugh
Sep 17, 2016
More »
Top Commenters
Jeff
Packrat
East Memphis Mark
OakTree
LoveBC
ADVERTISEMENT
THIS WEEK'S ISSUE
download this issue
Read This Week's Digital Edition
Archives
Contact Us
About Us
Ad Info & Rates
SPECIAL ISSUES
20 < 30
click here to see more »
Flyer Box Art Contest
click here to see more »
Best of Memphis 2015
click here to see more »
Hotties 2015
click here to see more »
Home
|
News
|
Politics
|
Opinion
|
We Recommend
|
Music
|
Film
|
Art
|
Theater
|
Food
|
Books
|
Sports
|
Real Estate
|
Classifieds
|
Flyer Shop
|
Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
|
Info
|
Local Advertising
|
Submit an Event
|
Contact Us
|
National Advertising
© 1996-2016 Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites:
Memphis Magazine
|
Memphis Parent
|
Inside Memphis Business
Powered by
Foundation