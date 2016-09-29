Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tiger Blue

Archives | RSS

Thursday, September 29, 2016

AAC Picks: Week 5

Posted By on Thu, Sep 29, 2016 at 8:00 AM

LAST WEEK: 9-2
SEASON: 37-6
click to enlarge aac_logo.jpg

THURSDAY
UConn at Houston

SATURDAY
Memphis at Ole Miss
UCF at East Carolina
USF at Cincinnati
SMU at Temple
Navy at Air Force
Tulane at UMass
Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Readers also liked…

Tiger Blue Blogroll:

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2015

Best of Memphis 2015

click here to see more »

Hotties 2015

Hotties 2015

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation