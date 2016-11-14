Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tiger Blue

Archives | RSS

Monday, November 14, 2016

Tigers 94, UT-RGV 75

Posted By on Mon, Nov 14, 2016 at 10:42 PM

A Lawson shall lead them. But which one?
click to enlarge K.J. Lawson - LARRY KUZNIEWSKI
  • Larry Kuzniewski
  • K.J. Lawson

The Tubby Smith era officially opened Monday night at FedExForum, and sophomore Dedric Lawson — the American Athletic Conference's preseason co-Player of the Year — contributed 19 points and 15 rebounds, figures to be expected from the team's centerpiece this season. But Dedric's older brother, K.J., stole some opening-night thunder by scoring a team-high 25 points in just 15 minutes of playing time. Classified as a redshirt freshman after missing 24 games with a foot injury last season, K.J. Lawson hit eight of his ten shots, pulled down eight rebounds, and even handed out four assists (no turnovers) in a performance his new coach claims is merely a teaser.

"K.J. is not close to what he's capable of being," said Smith after securing the 558th win of his Hall of Fame-bound career. "When you make shots, it helps, and no turnovers. He was excellent."

The Tigers matched the up-tempo pace of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, though the opening minutes looked like the opening minutes of a season, Memphis committing six turnovers in the first six minutes. But with the Lawsons combining for 25 points and junior guard Markel Crawford hitting four of five shots from the field, the Tigers took a 51-40 lead to halftime.

Memphis extended the lead to 24 (73-49) eight minutes into the second half, spurred in part by the play of point guard Jeremiah Martin. The sophomore from Mitchell High School followed a three-pointer with a dunk in transition (on a feed from K.J. Lawson), and looked like the developing floor leader Smith expects him to be for this team.
click to enlarge Tubby Smith - LARRY KUZNIEWSKI
  • Larry Kuzniewski
  • Tubby Smith

"He's leading the right way," emphasized Smith. "And he's as competitive as there is." Martin finished the contest with 13 points, six assists (four turnovers), and four steals. The point total topped his high last year as a freshman (11).

As for his statistical outburst, K.J. Lawson emphasized the mental toughness needed to fit Smith's system, to take what an opponent allows (in terms of shot selection), and to never give in. "One thing I always have is confidence," he said. "Coach Smith creates chaos in practice, so when we come to a game, it's like we've already been here before."

Nick Dixon led the Vaqueros with 28 points off the bench. UTRGV shot 38 percent for the game, compared with the Tigers' 48 percent. Memphis struggled from the foul line, missing 14 of 35 shots.

Nine players saw at least 14 minutes of action for the Tigers, as Smith is aiming to manage minutes during a stretch that has the Tigers playing four games in nine days (all at FEF). Memphis returns to the floor Wednesday night when Milwaukee comes to town.


Related Stories

Email
Share

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Readers also liked…

Tiger Blue Blogroll:

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation