Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tiger Blue

Archives | RSS

Thursday, November 17, 2016

AAC Picks: Week 12

Posted By on Thu, Nov 17, 2016 at 8:00 AM

LAST WEEK: 4-1
SEASON: 69-13

click to enlarge aac_logo.jpg
THURSDAY
Louisville at Houston

FRIDAY
Memphis at Cincinnati

SATURDAY
Tulsa at UCF
Navy at East Carolina
UConn at Boston College
USF at SMU
Temple at Tulane
Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Readers also liked…

Tiger Blue Blogroll:

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation