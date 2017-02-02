Tigers 85, USF 75

click to enlarge

Playing the first of two games in three days in the Sunshine State, the Tigers enjoyed a relatively easy win over South Florida. With the loss, the Bulls fall to 0-10 in the American Athletic Conference. This was a game in which the Tigers had far more to lose than win, and they banked their 17th victory of the season with few, if any, bruises.Sophomore forwardled the way with 29 points and 9 rebounds. His older brother,, added 18 points and 10 rebounds. The brothers scored 29 of the Tigers' 35 points in the first half, in helping Memphis to a five-point lead at the break.andhit three-pointers on consecutive Tiger possessions to give the U of M a 50-37 lead eight minutes into the second half, plenty of cushion to secure the team's seventh win in ten AAC games. Memphis is now 17-6 overall, while USF fell to 6-15.Sophomore point guardscored 15 points to help the Tiger cause and freshman guardadded 9 points off the bench. Memphis shot 47 percent from the field, hit nine of 20 from three-point range, and made 20 of 24 free throws.Freshman forward Malik Fitts led the Bulls with 28 points. USF shot 52 percent from the field.The Tigers now travel north to Orlando and will face UCF Saturday. Memphis beat the Knights, 70-65, at FedExForum last month.