Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tiger Blue

Archives | RSS

Friday, March 10, 2017

AAC Tournament: UCF 84, Tigers 54

Posted By on Fri, Mar 10, 2017 at 3:37 PM

The Tigers' 2016-17 season finally hit rock bottom at the American Athletic Conference tournament in Hartford Friday afternoon. After taking an early 10-7 lead, the Tigers yielded a 23-2 run to the UCF Knights and fell behind by 17 (43-26) at halftime. Matters didn't improve in the second half, and UCF secured a spot in Saturday's semifinals (against SMU).
click to enlarge aac_logo.jpg

The loss is the worst in league-tournament play in Memphis history, this being the 48th such event in which the U of M has played. Combined with the 41-point blowout at SMU last Saturday, the loss — the Tigers' seventh in their final nine games — will leave as sour a taste as any season-ender in memory. It also means the Tigers (19-13) have gone three straight seasons without reaching the 20-win plateau for the first time since a four-year drought from 1996-97 to 1999-2000.

Senior guard Matt Williams led the Knights with 19 points as UCF shot 54 percent from the field. The Tigers made only 19 of 60 shots (32 percent) and were a putrid four for 17 from three-point range. All-league forward Dedric Lawson led Memphis with 12 points in what could well be his final college game. Jeremiah Martin added 11 points and K.J. Lawson (the AAC's Rookie of the Year) scored 10.


Email
Share

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Readers also liked…

Tiger Blue Blogroll:

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

The Sex Issue 2017

The Sex Issue 2017

click here to see more »

© 1996-2017

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation