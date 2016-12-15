Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

December 15, 2016 Opinion » Letter From The Editor

A Brief History of Midtown Kroger 

by Bruce VanWyngarden
My wife and I live on Idlewild Street, very near the new Midtown Kroger, so near, in fact, that Tom Brady could probably throw a football from our backyard into the parking lot. He'd have to clear a couple other backyards and…

full article »

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

  • Bombs Over Memphis

    • by Bruce VanWyngarden
    • Jul 7, 2016

  • Pin and Bear It

    • by Bruce VanWyngarden
    • Dec 8, 2016

  • Making Tennessee Great Again!

    I'm writing this from the restroom facility at Big Hill Pond State Park in southern McNairy County. On Monday, I commandeered the building, which contains the men's and women's restrooms, some racks of pamphlets, and two vending machines. There's no one here right now, but I plan to stay as long as necessary to protest the fact that the state of Tennessee is run by oppressive know-nothings who wouldn't know small government — or freedom, for that matter — if it bit them on their considerable backsides ...

    • by Bruce VanWyngarden
    • Jan 7, 2016

People who saved…

From the Archives

More by Bruce VanWyngarden

Most Commented On

Top Viewed Stories

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation