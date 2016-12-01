Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

A host of holiday shows 

by Chris Davis

Thanksgiving's passed, and everywhere you look, Christmas ornaments are coming out. That means it's also time for area playhouses to revive their holiday classics. Here's a quick survey what's in store.

Memphis actor/director Jason Spitzer's been helming A Christmas Carol since Theatre Memphis decided to reinvent its signature show in 2010. This year, he's not only directing the Victorian ghost story, he's stepping into the slippers of the show's iconic miser, Ebenezer Scrooge. It's not the first time the artist has directed himself. "I find I'm one of the only directors who'll cast me," Spitzer says.

Playhouse on the Square's going back to Neverland with Peter Pan, and Circuit's going back to first grade with Junie B. in Jingle Bells Batman Smells!. For older audiences, Circuit Playhouse is also reviving David Sedaris' popular Santaland Diaries with Jonathan Christian as Crumpet, Macy's crankiest elf.

The Hattiloo Theatre's breaking with tradition, putting away its annual production of If Scrooge Was a Brother and moving its new holiday show to the Cannon Center. Take the Soul Train to Christmas is a musical revue compiled by Hattiloo founder Ekundayo Bandele and featuring actor/director Harry Lennix, best know for work in films like The Matrix Reloaded and on NBC's crime thriller, The Blacklist.

If you'd still like to see A Christmas Carol through a different lens, Memphis' bilingual theater troupe Cazateatro's got you covered with Tio Pancho a Christmas Story at TheatreWorks.

Meanwhile, out on Forest Hill-Irene, Germantown Community Theatre celebrates the holidays with Rope, a gruesome thriller based on the Leopold and Loeb murder case. Because they're rebels. Rope is at Germantown Community Theatre, December 2nd-18th.

