All About Eve 

DOWNTOWN

Beale Street

The historic strip will be alive with fireworks, dancing, and music outside and from club to club. Locals Southern Avenue and bluesman Bobby Rush will ring in the New Year on an outdoor stage at Fourth and Beale. Music starts at 9 p.m.

Free. Beale (526-0117)

Hard Rock Cafe

Keeping with annual tradition, the Hard Rock will drop a 10-foot D'Angelico guitar over Beale Street at midnight. A concert honoring Willie Mitchell and Royal Studios will feature William Bell, STAX Records artist and Memphis Music Hall of Fame Inductee Tamika "Big Baby" Goodman, Al Kapone, and more.

7 p.m. Tickets: $25 general admission. $150 VIP pass, $250 VIP couple.

126 Beale (529-0007)

Jerry Lee Lewis Cafe & Honky Tonk

Jerry Lee Lewis will ring in the New Year at the Beale Street club that shares his name. Jason James will open the show, and the Killer will follow. Tickets are going fast.

8 p.m. 310 Beale

New Daisy Theatre

Daisyland, the New Daisy Theatre's EDM dance club, will take the party into the early morning. At BLACKOUT II, there will be complimentary cocktails on the house and a champagne toast at midnight — when the lights go dark until 5 a.m.

9 p.m. $50- $100.

330 Beale (525-8981)

Rum Boogie Cafe

Music by Pam and Terry and headliners Latimore.

7 p.m.-1 a.m. 182 Beale (528-0150)

Rum Boogie Cafe Blues Hall

The Plantation Allstars and the McDaniel Band will perform.

4 p.m.-1 a.m. 182 Beale (528-0150)

King's Palace Cafe

Music by David Bowen and the Ghost Town Blues Band.

5 p.m.-1 a.m. 162 Beale (521-1851)

King's Palace Cafe Tap Room

The Plantation Allstars will perform.

10 p.m.-2 a.m. 168 Beale (576-2220)

Blind Bear

The downtown speakeasy will serve dinner for two and FreeWorld will take the stage at 9:30 p.m.

Reservations: 5-9 p.m. Dinner: $35 per person, $60 per couple. $17 entry after 8 p.m.

119 S Main (417-8435)

Peabody Hotel

This year's annual party will be throughout the Peabody Hotel's grand lobby and mezzanine with Hollywood, Seeing Red, and DJ Mark Anderson playing in the Continental Ballroom. The Rene Koopman Duo will perform in the Corner Bar. VIP passes include access to the Stella Artois VIP Lounge, hors d'oeuvres, champagne, Stella Artois, and valet parking.

8 p.m.-2 a.m. $40-$150. 149 Union (529-4000)

Madison Hotel

The Madison Hotel's second annual White Party will rain confetti and a cascade of balloons over a light-up LED dance floor. DJ Moises will perform, and complimen-tary hors d'oeuvres will be served. Drink tickets will be sold at the door with three bars spread across the hotel.

10 p.m.-1 a.m. $50.

79 Madison (333-1200)

Paula & Raiford's Disco

Get your boogie shoes on. Doors open at 10 p.m.

14 S. 2nd

Cadre Building

You can catch Lord T & Eloise, DJ Wick-It, the Instigator, and DJ Jordan Rogers at the Cadre Building's Exhalation Party. Two ice luges will be on site, and balloons will drop at midnight. All proceeds will benefit the Memphis Songwriters Association.

9 p.m.-2 a.m. $50 - $100. 149 Monroe (544-9103)

Terrace at the River Inn

The Terrace is hosting a dinner drinks party this New Year's Eve. Reservations: 260-3333.

50 Harbor Town Square (260-3333)

Tug's

Tug's will be serving its full menu as well as specials. Open 'til midnight. Reservations: 260-3344.

51 Harbor Town Square (260-3344)

MIDTOWN

Overton Square

Overton Square will host a free neighborhood concert to kick off the night. Hosted by Alexis Grace, the show will feature Star & Micey as well as John Paul Keith and the 145's.

9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Free. 2101 Madison

Lafayette's Music Room

Lafayette's New Year's package includes a three-course dinner, a midnight champagne toast, and party favors. Travis Roman will open the night at 6 p.m. followed by Roddie Romero and the HubCity All-Stars at 10 p.m. DJ Rob will take the stage at 1 a.m.

9 p.m. $99 per person. 2119 Madison (207-5097)

Mulan Asian Bistro

The kitchen is open until 12:30 a.m., and the restaurant will be open all day New Year's Day, with happy hour starting at 1 p.m.

2149 Young (347-3965)

Hi-Tone

Quintron and Miss Pussycat, NOTS, Benni, and DJ Cren$haw will perform.

9 p.m. $20. 412-414 N. Cleveland (278-8663)

Huey's

All Huey's locations will host an array of bands and offer complimentary champagne at midnight.

hueyburger.com

Young Avenue Deli

Three Star Revival and wARM will perform.

9 p.m.-2 a.m. $10.

2119 Young (278-0034)

Neil's Music Room

Backstage Pass will perform.

9 p.m. 5727 Quince

(682-2300)

Bar DKDC

Marcella and Her Lovers will perform with surprise special guests.

9 p.m. 964 S. Cooper

(272-0830)

The Cove

Music by Petty Gene.

10 p.m. 2559 Broad

(730-0719)

EAST MEMPHIS

Newby's

Seth Walker and Born 2 Hunt will perform.

9 p.m. 539 S. Highland (730-0520)

THE 'BURBS

RockHouse Live

Music by Twin Soul.

8 p.m. 5709 Raleigh Lagrange (386-7222)

Purple Diamond

A New Year's Eve party with an all-you-can-drink buffet (!).

6102 Macon (266-1492)

Hadleys

Music by the Nuttin' Fancy Band and Swingin' Leroy.

9 p.m. 2779 Whitten

(266-5006)

Gold Club

A New Year's Party "in style."

777 N. White Station

(682-4615)

TJ Mulligan's

Every Mulligan's location brings in the New Year with live music. Forefront takes the stage at the Poplar and Kirby location. At the Cordova spot, it's the Wolf River Rednecks. Adam McCleland and the Hangovers play the Highway 64 location.

TJ Mulligan's Poplar/Kirby, 817 Kirby (755-2481)

TJ Mulligan's Cordova, 8071 Trinity (756-4480)

TJ Mulligan's Hwy 64, 2821 N. Houston Levee (377-9997)

TUNICA/NORTH MISSISSIPPI

Horseshoe Tunica

At Horseshoe's Legend's Bar, the casino will have live music starting at noon and going until 3 a.m. Jamie Baker and the VIP's will kick the day off, followed by Party Planet at 6 p.m.. The Garry Goin Group will go on at 11 p.m. The Las Vegas Showgirl Dancers will provide floorshow entertainment. Party favors and compli-mentary champagne will be given out.

Midnight-3 a.m. 1021 Casino Center, Robinsonville, MS

(800-303-7463)

Tunica Roadhouse

The Roadhouse's Riverstage Bar will showcase Gerald Richardson and Friends and the 1-900-Band. Party favors and complimentary champagne will be given out.

5 p.m.-3 a.m. 1107 Casino Center, Robinsonville, MS (662-363-4900)

Gold Strike

The High Rollers will take Stage2 and perform well past midnight.

9 p.m.-2:30 a.m. 1010 Casino Center, Robinsonville, MS

(662-357-1111)

WEST MEMPHIS

Southland Park Gaming and Racing

The 9th annual Big Top Bash will feature a Ferris wheel, stilt walkers, magicians, and carnival treats at the buffet. DJ Styles will perform at the Starting Gate Bar, and the Memphis All Stars will play at Sammy's Bar.

8 p.m.-2 a.m.

1550 Ingram Boulevard, West Memphis, AR

(800-467-6182)