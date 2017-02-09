Back to the Future 

Though I'm going to write about something very serious, I would be remiss in not first mentioning the astonishing comeback victory of the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's Super Bowl. What a game for the ages!

Now that that's out of the way, I'm going to say something that will be difficult for me, as a Hillary Clinton supporter. As we know, the election went as predicted, though Donald Trump did unexpectedly win Wisconsin, Michigan, and Florida, making the Electoral College vote closer than predicted. But that's politics. Or so we thought.

The day after the election, we got the first indication that things might not go as expected. Clinton appeared to have an obsession with the electoral vote, claiming in speech after speech, even weeks after the election, that Republican "voter suppression" efforts had kept "millions of eligible voters" from being able to cast a ballot. Though urged by advisors to move on, she simply would not.

The week prior to her inauguration, CIA, FBI, and NSC leaders presented her with an intelligence report that showed that Russia had clearly interfered in the U.S. election and that several members of her campaign staff, including newly appointed National Security Chief John Podesta and Secretary of State designate Howard Dean, had been in Russia during the campaign and had regular phone and email contacts with Russian officials. Clinton denounced the report as "fake" and accused U.S. security agencies of leaking information to damage her, comparing them to Nazi Germany.

As Inauguration Day approached, some Democrats' quiet fears were exacerbated when Clinton repeatedly boasted that she would have the "largest crowd to ever attend an Inauguration."

When it turned out that Clinton's Inaugural crowd was, in fact, smaller than most recent presidents', Clinton called the National Park Service and demanded new aerial photos and sent her press secretary out to make assertions that were provably false.

Clinton next announced that her daughter, Chelsea, would become a chief advisor and would also run the Clinton Foundation. Chelsea's husband, Wall Street banker Marc Mezvinsky, was named chief of staff. All of Clinton's cabinet nominees were large funders of the Democratic Party and notably unqualified to run their designated agencies.

Finally, in a brazen move that stunned everyone, Clinton announced that "First Husband" Bill Clinton would not move into the White House, but would stay in a New York penthouse that would cost taxpayers $400,000 a day.

By this point, conservative talk radio and Fox News were going berserk, but we hadn't seen anything yet. Clinton began issuing bizarre tweets, many apparently in reaction to what she was seeing on MSNBC and radical-left websites. She denounced any negative news or polls as "fake news" and disparaged a federal judge who halted one of her executive orders.

When she booted the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the director of National Intelligence off of the National Security Council and replaced them with Podesta and socialist Bill Ayers, GOP leaders Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan went public, raising the question that many were asking privately: Is the president mentally fit to serve? They were joined by a few courageous Democrats who had seen enough.

The last straw came when Clinton, in an interview with Rachel Maddow, dismissed Maddow's assertion that Vladimir Putin was a "killer" by saying "we've got killers, too, Rachel." Later that evening, Clinton tweeted four times about the latest episode of The Bachelor, saying that Jessica should have never gotten in the hot tub with Jake.

Enough, already. My friends, as I said earlier, it truly hurts me to admit this, but I was wrong about Hillary Clinton. She is not a good president. She is mentally unfit to serve. I urge Congress to impeach her for the good of the country.