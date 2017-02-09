Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

February 09, 2017 Opinion » Letter From The Editor

Back to the Future 

by Bruce VanWyngarden
toc_dreamstime_xxl_27067501-mag.jpg

Americanspirit | Dreamstime.com

Email
Share

Related Stories

More Letter From The Editor »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Blogs

News Blog

Holt, Harris Take Aim at Lottery Commercials

Toby Sells 02/08/2017

News Blog

Memphis Stink Alert: Rotten Eggs Possible Thursday

Toby Sells 02/08/2017

Tiger Blue

Tigers 66, Tulsa 44

Frank Murtaugh 02/07/2017

News Blog

Race Again focus of Beale Street Talks

Toby Sells 02/07/2017

Hungry Memphis

Curb Market Moving On, Hattie B's Moving In?

Susan Ellis 02/07/2017

News Blog

MPD Camera Program Rolling Out

Toby Sells 02/07/2017

Beyond the Arc

Grizzlies 89, Spurs 74: Vince Carter’s Block Party

Kevin Lipe 02/07/2017

News Blog

Following Warning From State, County Approves Funding For Planned Parenthood

Micaela Watts 02/06/2017

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Music Video Monday: Pillow Talk

Chris McCoy 02/06/2017

Tiger Blue

Tiger Football Steals February

Frank Murtaugh 02/06/2017

ADVERTISEMENT

More by Bruce VanWyngarden

Readers also liked…

  • Vendor in the Grass

    The lady doth protest too much, methinks. — William Shakespeare

    Is there such a thing as "bad activism"? I'm asking because I'm seeing a lot of criticism of the folks who are protesting the Memphis Zoo's encroachment onto the Greensward at Overton Park.

    • by Bruce VanWyngarden
    • Mar 31, 2016

  • All Hands On Deck

    • by Bruce VanWyngarden
    • Dec 1, 2016

  • Serious Christians

    What is the picture on your computer's desktop screen? Your kids? Your dog? Maybe a memorable vacation photo? Mine is a shot I took one October morning in 2012 as I was about to wade into the Little Red River. A mist is coming off the water, lit golden by a rising sun. The streamside trees are glowing yellow and red and that pale, dry green that says autumn is here. The photo captures everything I like about being on a stream. I put it on my computer so I'd see it each morning when I began to work — a reminder of the beauty that's so easy to lose sight of in the hustle of everyday life ...
    • by Bruce VanWyngarden
    • Oct 8, 2015
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2017

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation